STAC pays tribute to murder victim Oliver Johnston

A tribute has been posted online by the St Andrew’s College music department to 20-year-old murder victim Oliver Johnston.

Johnston, also known as Oliver Greene, was a former student. He was farewelled at a funeral held at the school last week.

“Today we farewell a really special guy. Ollie, you were one of a kind. You never failed to bring a smile to our face and light up a room. We never could quite figure you out, but you never failed to bring laughs and happiness,” said the post.

The post, made on the music department’s Facebook page, said there are “so many great memories” of Ollie.

“Looking back at these pictures we’re reminded of what an amazing difference you made to StAC music. Thank you for the good times, the music and the memories.”

An 18-year-old has been charged over the murder, which occurred at a Woodend property, and appeared in the High Court this morning.

Interim name suppression will continue for at least two months for the defendant, who appeared by video-link from prison.

The order will be reviewed at the next appearance, a case review hearing on September 21.