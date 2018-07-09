St John spreads kindness to Linwood Avenue School

St John is beating the winter blues by warming the hearts of pupils and teachers at Linwood Avenue School.

A team from St John presented winter warmer prize packages to 100 pupils from three classrooms.

The prizes were given out to pupils who live by the school’s values. The goods in the packs have been donated by Canterbury businesses and included a pair of socks, a first aid kit and food items. All pupils at the school received a book from St John.

The visit was part of the St John Day celebrations on June 24.As part of the celebrations, the St John fundraising team deciding to use its St John Facebook page for people to nominate a school and teacher for a random act of kindness.

Year two teacher Fiona Barnes was also recognised and presented with a gift and certificate of awesome. Mrs Barnes and the school was nominated for the “random acts of kindness” by pupil Josh Schuker’s mother Andrea Laws.

An ambulance also visited the school, giving pupils the opportunity to learn first aid through the ASB St John in Schools programme. A St John spokesman said as a charity it wanted to give something back to the community to mark the special day for St John.