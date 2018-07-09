St John receives $180k

An amount of $180,000 has been raised for Selwyn St John to help get a new ambulance on the road.

Six Selwyn lions clubs have spent more than two years fundraising for the project.

The cheque was presented at the Selwyn St John headquarters in Rolleston on Thursday.

The funds were raised by the Ellesmere, Malvern, Rolleston and Districts, Halswell and Christchurch Chinese Lions Clubs.

St John Selwyn Central area committee chairman John Sunckell said they were absolutely delighted with the club’s effort, which would be a big help to their ability to provide good service.

It plans to have the new ambulance ready to be consecrated at a service to be held in the city in September.

Rolleston and Districts Lions Club member and past president Bill Pickering said he was pleased with the outcome as the clubs have been working on the project for “quite awhile.”

“It is a very satisfying outcome because the district is going to be better off,” he said.

About 3500 hours of volunteer work has been put into raising the funds for the ambulance.

The clubs have done a range of fundraising projects including selling wilding pines for Christmas trees, selling pea straw and catering for weddings or private functions.

A grant was also obtained from the Lions Clubs International Foundation in Chicago for $90,000 to ensure the success of the project.