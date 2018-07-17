Speed zone drop to 40km/h to address safety issues

Richmond Hill will have a restricted speed zone of 40km/h imposed from October as the city council attempts to address safety issues in the area.

The 100 section-plus Greenwood Farm subdivision has generated additional traffic on the hill suburb’s narrow roads and increased community concern over driver and pedestrian safety.

The restricted area starts at the bottom of Richmond Hill Rd where it meets Nayland St and stretches up to the summit.

Nayland St is not included. However, a trial 30km/h speed limit there and on Wakefield Ave is expected later this year.

Public consultation showed majority support for the measure, although a number of the 68 submission criticised the lack of footpaths in the area.

“It is very irresponsible for the city council to allow a new subdivision with hundreds of more vehicle movements per day and not upgrade the road and footpath,” said one submitter.

“I would think this would actually be illegal. When we drive up and down the road, we daily see young school children in dark uniforms having to walk on the unlit road. It is just a matter of time before one of these children will be killed by a car.”

City council manager planning delivery and transport Lynette Ellis said due to the physical constraints, particularly land stability, it was unlikely any physical widening will be initiated.

“Any upgrade will be in the form of repair and resurfacing to the current road surface and footpath.”

She said at the time the consent was granted in 2006, the developer was not required to pay development contributions towards associated transport activity.

Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton has asked city council staff to “investigate the pedestrian safety concerns on Richmond Hill Rd outlined in the submissions and report to the (Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community) Board with potential solutions by the end of 2018.”

She said the lack of footpaths in the hill suburbs had been a concern for some time, “especially for children getting to and from school.”

It will cost about $5000 to install the new 40km/h speed signage on Richmond Hill.