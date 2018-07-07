Special service planned to mark WW1 Armistice 100 years ago.

The signing of the Armistice that ended WW1 will be marked with a special service at the Akaroa War Memorial.

Church bells rang out around the world on Armistice Day – November 11, 1918 – signalling an end to “one of the deadliest events in the history of mankind,” said Banks Peninsula RSA committee vice-president Bryan Tichborne.

The formalities planned for 11am on Sunday, November 11 include a guest speaker, readings and prayers from a padre, the singing of hymns and laying of wreaths.

At St Peter’s Anglican Church there will be 11 bell rings, 11 times.

Floral tributes will be comprised of white flowers, as would have been the case in 1918, said Mr Tichborne.

It’s anticipated that rolled oat biscuits (fore-runners of the ANZAC biscuit) will be served after the ceremony, along with tea and coffee.

In Okains Bay, the museum will be holding a special lunch following the service.

Almost 100,000 New Zealanders served overseas in WW1 from a population of 1.1 million.

New Zealand forces first saw combat in 1915, at Egypt and Gallipoli but were engaged in the war until the bitter end.

Around 18,000 New Zealanders died in or because of the war, and there were 41,000 wounded or seriously ill.

Worldwide, over nine million soldiers died and seven million civilians.

On the Akaroa war memorial there are 104 people remembered.

The Banks Peninsula Community Board has granted $1,500 towards the commemorative service, plus $1,000 to underwrite any additional expenses.