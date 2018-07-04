Skipping school formal to win dance title

While her many of her friends were getting ready for the school semi-formal, one Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student was putting on a formal dress of a different kind.

Year 11 student Brooke Kingsbury won the Highland Fling under-16 title at the New Zealand championships held in Invercargill.

Brooke is thrilled with the win, in spite of missing her school semi-formal for it.

“This honour has made it worth it,” she said.

Beginning when she was only three-years-old, highland dance has been a big part of Brooke’s life and requires strength, agility, balance and precision, she said.

She sits two major dance exams every year in May and September, which may result in a diploma in a few years.

Brooke will next compete in the under-18 New Zealand championships in Ashburton this month. She can often be seen busking down at Bishopdale Mall to raise money for her dancing trips. Earlier this year, she travelled to Virginia in the United States with the New Zealand Highland Dance Company.