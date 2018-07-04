Shellfish warning for Akaroa

People are being warned not to eat shellfish harvested from part of Akaroa as it may make them sick.
Canterbury DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said routine tests on shellfish samples taken from Akaroa Harbour have shown levels of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) toxins above the safe limit.
Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness, he said.
The warning relates to mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish, he said.
“Symptoms of diarrhetic shellfish poisoning typically appear within half an hour and can last for 24 hours.”
He said cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin.
Symptoms may include:
Diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps.
If you do become ill after eating shellfish from the area, phone your GP. If it’s an emergency phone 111. Contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777 and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.