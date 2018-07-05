Selwyn’s latest musical calling for performers

Selwyn residents with a passion for theatre are being called upon to take part in what will be one of the district’s largest musicals.

Newly-formed theatre company CentreStage Rolleston is inviting as many people as possible to go and audition for its first production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor

Dreamcoat.

The show is a musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It is based on the “coat of many colours” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

The company wants to meet as many people as possible and see what talent the area has to offer.

CentreStage Rolleston president and director Phil Dean said it wanted its first show to appeal to a wide audience and it was nice to present the show in the community in its 50th anniversary year.

Mr Dean said CentreStage Rolleston was set up earlier this year as result of a “big hunger for performing arts” in the township.

He recently made a submission at the district council’s Long Term Plan 2018-2028, calling for a rehearsal spaces and a performance space of holding 500 patrons in Rolleston.

A smaller 200-seated theatre available to community groups was also asked for.

Mr Dean asked for consideration to be given to including a performing and rehearsal space in the recently approved indoor sports facility to be built at Foster Park.

The district council’s property and commercial manager Douglas Marshall said there is no consideration the facility will have a theatre-style performing arts space.

He said the new Rolleston Library and Community Centre will include a space for the performing arts, but those spaces will not have any theatre seating or a stage.

But Mr Marshall said no decision has been made on the current Rolleston Community Centre on 94 Rolleston Drive and an option may exist for a performing arts space.

A decision will be made over the next 12-18 months.

The show will run at Rolleston School Hall from November 15 to 23.