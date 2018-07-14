Self-service kiosks coming for Outpatients building

Patients visiting the new $72 million outpatients building for treatment will be able to check-in and update their details on self-service touch screen kiosks.

About 20 kiosks will be installed in the five-storey building next to Christchurch Hospital, which is due to open later this year.

They will join one kiosk that was installed at Burwood Hospital’s outpatient clinic in 2016.

The Canterbury District Health Board has put out a tender seeking a company to provide the kiosks, which would later be fitted with Fingermark software.

A CDHB spokeswoman said because it was in the tender process, it was bound by “commercial sensitivity,” so there was little it could say.

But the tender document said the CDHB’s vision was for an integrated health service which sought to improve the patient journey.

“The CDHB wants to promote independence for patients with regards to managing appointments and their information. These kiosks would be a first important step in facilitating this.”

It wants to have about 20 self-service kiosks in a dedicated outpatients suite, it said.

“Over the next three to five years additional kiosks may be required in other areas of Christchurch campus and other CDHB facilities bringing the possible total to 50 kiosks.”

Burwood Hospital’s kiosk, which is likely to be similar to those installed at the outpatients building, gives patients the option to check in without having to see reception. Patients scan the barcode on their appointment letter and enter their date of birth. They are then directed to what colour chairs to sit on in the waiting room and are automatically checked in.

The screen is at the right height for all patients and the contrast and language can be changed to Te Reo. The details on the screen can only be seen by the patient using it.

Burwood orthopaedics clinical nurse co-ordinator Penny Davies said the kiosk had been well received and saved staff administration time.

She said self-service was the norm these days, so it was good to include them in hospitals.

“You go to any airport, supermarket or Kmart now and there are self-service kiosks.”

Digital technology company Fingermark provides software solutions, including interactive touchscreens and kiosks.

Thames Hospital was the first in the country to trial a self-service kiosk in 2014.