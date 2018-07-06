Schools, sort your own car parking issues

Schools across Selwyn have been told they have to sort out their own car parking issues.

The decision was agreed on at a Malvern Community Board meeting.

It comes after Greendale School teacher aide Jan Douglas wrote a letter to the board saying it was “unacceptable” there are six spaces for vehicles at the school with up to 13 staff.

But it was decided school board of trustees were “best placed” to take the lead in ensuring sufficient car parking around the schools.

Greendale School principal Carey-Anne Hamilton said the school did not wish to comment on the issue as they were dealing with it themselves.

Selwyn Times previously reported Glentunnel School and Hororata Primary School had been having car parking issues.

Glentunnel School principal Dion Stechmann said the school previously went through a process with the New Zealand Transport Agency to make its car parking outside the school safer.

He said all car parking outside the school was designed in a way which meant cars had to back out onto Homebush Rd.

The school was hoping to remove the grass verge at its entrance to allow for more car-parking.

But a NZTA spokeswoman said it has a number of projects which have a high safety priority because of a history of crashes, and this project was not deemed to have the same priority.

Mr Stechmann said the school was a “bit gutted” because it has been left to its board of trustees to do something and it does not have the funding.

Hororata Primary School’s principal Martyn Gameson did not comment.

He made a submission to the district council’s Long Term Plan asking for funding to solve ongoing concerns with the condition of the Bealey Rd frontage outside the school.

The district council’s transportation asset engineer Mark Chamberlain said no funds have been set aside to upgrade the school frontage.

But it has agreed to fix any issues relating to previous works it undertook when completing a reseal on Bealey Rd in 2016.

District councillor John Morten said the district council has a policy where it doesn’t do car parking for the schools.

He said the Ministry of Education should cover parking for the education facility.

Cr Morten said while has sympathy for the schools in need of additional car parking, the district council has limited resources and no other business can get a resource consent without providing car parking.