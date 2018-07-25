Schools decorate bags for cancer patients

Selwyn schools have come together in a bid to create bright and cheerful clothing bags for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy.

The Cancer Society of New Zealand Canterbury-West Coast division has been providing linen or canvas bags for patients’ clothes for about 10 years.

Bags in the radiation department were running out, so in an effort to be more environmentally-friendly, the society purchased 500 paper bags. It got in touch with schools in the district and asked if pupils could decorate the bags.

Canterbury-West Coast division manager information and supportive care services, Viv Williams, said the project was a “good opportunity” for its new centre on the corner of Tennyson and Kidman Sts, Rolleston, to engage with schools.

Darfield Primary, Glentunnel School, Darfield High, Hororata Primary, Sheffield Primary, Springfield School, West Melton School, Leeston Consolidated School, Kirwee Model School and Rolleston School took part in the project.

“It is a small way the Cancer Society can help patients keep their clothing neat and tidy while having radiation treatment,” she said.

Ms Williams said the new centre will officially on open on August 9. It will cover the area’s “increased and rapid growth”.

She said the centre will serve a number of functions for patients and their families, housing regular support groups and providing information, support and recourses.