School holiday panic setting in? Here is guide to what’s on

KidsFest has its launch party tomorrow with The Big Chill at Linwood Park but there’s plenty of other action on offer around the city.

Kick off KidsFest

Jump on a crazy bike, shoot some hoops, skate, scoot or rollerblade at The Big Chill event at Linwood Park from 12pm until 3pm which launches KidsFest.

The free party for the whole family is supported by the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board. There will be bouncy castles, faeries, a petting zoo, Pedalmania and the Cheapskates Skate Skool.

The Big Chill marks the start of two weeks of KidsFest activities, adventures and entertainment, including pool parties, Galactic Night at the Museum (10,12,17 and 19 July), The Christchurch Brick Show (14 and 15 July) and the fun finale, the More FM Mata Riki KidsFest Parade on Saturday 21 July.

Celebrate Matariki

The Arts Centre of Christchurch is hosting Matariki Night Markets on Friday and Saturday nights from 4pm until 10pm at the The Gym and Canopy, The Great Hall and the North Quad.

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades which rise in mid-winter.

The markets will feature kapa haka performances, music performed by local musicians, traditional kai and Kiwi favourites such as fish and chips and pavlova along with arts, crafts and jewellery with a New Zealand flavour. The Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities will be open late on the Friday, 6 July until 10pm.

Crusaders vs Highlanders

The BNZ Crusaders take on our southern neighbours, the Highlanders, tonight in the second to last round of the Investec Super Rugby Competition. AMi Stadium in Addington is being renamed for the occasion as the Wyatt Crockett Stadium, in honour of the Crusader forward’s 200th game. Kick-off is at 7.35pm and tickets are available from Ticketdirect.

Caravan and Leisure Show

The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association Show offers a unique experience for those who like to hit the road for their holidays. Leading boat, motorhome, caravan and outdoor specialists will be at the event today, tomorrow and Sunday at Horncastle Arena in Addington.

The show is open 9am to 5pm Saturday and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults. Children under 16 are admitted for free if accompanied by an adult.

Winter Ale Festival

A wintry celebration of all things beer will be held in Cathedral Square on Saturday from 3pm until 9.30pm. The Square – Winter Ale Festival (strictly R18) will feature live music and food served alongside craft beers and ciders made by 15 New Zealand breweries. Performances by Takumi Japanese drummers, a fire show display and a multi-coloured LED dancer will add excitement to the night.

Ferrymead Night Market

Wrap the kids up warm and head to Ferrymead Heritage Park for the night marketon Saturday. There will be heaps of food vendors at the park, craft stalls and activities for the kids, including face painting and a bouncy castle. You can take a twilight ride on the Vulcan railcar for only $2.

The night market runs between 4 and 8pm and admission is $2, with all proceeds going towards infrastructure repairs at the park.

Kapa Haka

Christchurch’s best kapa haka groups are performing this Sunday at the Arts Centre at 11am. Sunday’s peformance is a warm up for Te Matatini 2019 so come along and show your support for these talanted performers. Admission is free.

Visit Taiora QEII

If you haven’t visited Taiora QEII yet, this might be a good weekend to do it. Over the school holidays the hydroslide will be open extended hours: from 10am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday, from 10am to 8pm Thursday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday.