Saint Alban remembered in St Albans

St Albans residents have come together for the first time to mark the day that the suburb’s namesake is celebrated.

A sold-out event at Bailies Bar in Edgeware Village saw members from several different Edgeware and St Albans community groups come together for a Romano-British-themed meal.

The menu was based around delicacies from the third century AD, including barley broth, flat breads, mussel pots cooked with leeks and white wine, roasted winter vegetables, grilled meats and baked fruit pieces for dessert.

The event acknowledged the story of St Alban, who the English city of the same name was named after. The residents celebrated the suburb’s connection with St Albans in Hertfordshire.

St Albans in Christchurch was named in memory of a 19th century duchess of St Albans – actress Harriet Mellon. She was a cousin of George Dickinson who started a farm just outside the four avenues, covering much of Merivale and Mairehau.

The name was given later to the borough of St Albans, which merged with the city council in 1903.

As for St Alban, little is known about the martyr’s life, except that he was a retired Roman soldier who was executed after he posed as a Christian priest that the Romans were chasing.

Friends of Abberley Park member Patricia Wallace, who attended the dinner, said the staff at Bailies rose to the challenge of presenting a themed meal for the occasion.

“It proved to be such an enjoyable evening that there are suggestions it should become a regular annual event,” she said.

The former town crier, Stephen Symons, also attended and gave a speech about both St Alban and the English city named after him.