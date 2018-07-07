The Northshore Residents’ Association is trying solve the mystery of who is responsible for maintaining the run down sculptures and structures in its area.

The residents’ association has turned to the Coastal-Burwood Community Board, which has requested an update from the city council to clarify who is responsible for the maintenance work.

The structures are located at the corner of Aston Drive and Larnach St, opposite Aston Reserve, and at Eastwood Reserve, Sandpiper Pl and the north end of Eastwood Rise.

They feature plants and sculptures with the names of different areas imprinted on them. It is estimated the structures are between 16 to 20-years-old.

The residents’ association has been trying to get them maintained for several years.

Its chairwoman Jayne Mark said she understands the maintenance work may not seem like an urgent problem for the city council, considering all the other issues it has to deal with.

However, she said it does affect the look of the suburb and ensuring the structures are maintained keeps the area looking nice and tidy.

“Eventually, like anything, they need maintenance and repair. They need a bit of re-plastering, re-painting and planting,” Mrs Mark said.

The board’s chairwoman Kim Money said she did not think the structures had been maintained since they were built.

“First impressions are always important. When you have got lovely structures like that at the entrance of our area, it is nice to keep them spruced up,” she said.

