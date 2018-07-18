Rugby: Semi-finals a repeat affair

Sydenham and Lincoln University will play each other for the second time in a row this Saturday in the Hawkins Trophy semi-finals.

The magic of Caleb Makene and the momentum of Ben Morris helped thrust Lincoln University to a 34-17 win over Sydenham in the last round of section play for the Hawkins Trophy on Saturday. The Rams finished top of the section and will host the semi-final.

Lincoln co-captains Makene and Morris were standouts but they would be the first to acknowledge the contribution of Sam Gilbert.

The young fullback played a key part in the first try, scored by Jesse Houston, powered his way through for his own try after half an hour, and kicked perfectly at goal. Two of his conversions were from hard on the touchline.

Gilbert took a hammering as he defended staunchly but kept getting up for more.

The Rams were still in danger at 24-17 with 14 minutes to go.

Gilbert slotted his second penalty goal to ease the pressure before the Rams closed out the match at the death.

The rumbled all the way to the goal-line for Troy Hallett to barge across, putting the icing on the cake.

Makene, a natural footballer, played at first-five because Brett Cameron was placed on standby by the Crusaders along with Mitch Dunshea and Jack Stratton.

Long, ghosting runs by Makene led to tries by Gilbert and Connor Garden-Bachop.

Morris added lineout theft and ball-stealing on the ground to add to his usual array of skills.

John Borland was as aggressive as ever, making a big run from the back of a scrum to spark the first try and relishing the relative freedom when he shifted to No.7 early in the second half.

Sydenham were dangerous from fullback to front row.

In the backs, Derek Stowers, Milford Keresoma, Sam Franklin and Dan Fransen all made big breaks in the first half. Two tries were the product of sharp back play.

Hooker Marc Gibbons was one of the most potent players on the field until he was subbed off late in the piece.

Loosehead prop Harrison Allan lived up to his growing reputation and was both strong and clever in scoring Sydenham’s third try from close range.

Lock Tom Hughes, the only real tall timber in the Sydenham side, did well in the lineouts and around the field.

When Scott Kelly came on 5min before half-time, Sydenham’s stocks rose even further. Surely the coaches sniffed an opportunity to win by bringing the big impact player on so early.

Scorers – Lincoln University 34 (Jesse Houston, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Troy Hallett tries; Gilbert 4 conv, 2 pen) Sydenham 17 (Morgan Inness, Moses Faletolu, Harrison Allan tries; Jack McLeod conv).

Halftime – 14-12