Rugby: Do or die for Sumner

A loss to seaside rivals New Brighton means it’s not do or die for Sumner if they are to make their first play-off appearance for the Hawkins Trophy.

Saturday’s 19-40 loss means that Sumner are now sixth and three points off the fourth semi-final position with two rounds of the metro premier competition remaining.

They play fourth placed Sydenham this Saturday at Sydenham Park and will need a victory to have any chance of making the top four. Sumner will take confidence from their meeting earlier in the year which saw them record their first ever win over Sydenham in the premier grade 35-20.

They will also have a chance to claim the DCL shield for the first time since 2016 after Sydenham defeated Christchurch 25-3 to claim the shield at the weekend.

After a nervous start to Saturday’s game against New Brighton, Sumner found themselves trailing 0-10 following a penalty conversion and penalty try. However, when New Brighton no.8 Aaron McCoy was red carded at half-time for an alleged head-butt Sumner sensed an opportunity with the man advance.

They would struggle to take advantage of numbers though, with New Brighton continuing to get the better of them in the second 40 to widen their winning margin.

“They just wanted it more,” said Sumner coach Martin Dodgson.

“They grew an arm and a leg.”

Dodgson admitted to trying a few new things with his team selection for Saturday which didn’t pan out as hoped. He also heaped praise on the performance of New Brighton first-five Stefan Moir.

“That was probably the best performance from a 10 I’ve seen all season,” said Dodgson.

“He could have kicked with his head and they probably still would have gone over.”

St Leonards Park was also packed as they celebrated ladies day which also doubled as the final game for Otago bound no.8 Dylan Nel.

“The majority of us bowled around to his flat after the game… It’s fair to say we definitely sent him out in style,” said Dodgson.