Rugby: CBHS eye Moascar Cup

When Christchurch Boys’ High School saw the fixture list for the UC Championship they had their eyes set on two games.

One was the annual ‘college match’, the other was a potential Moascar Cup challenge in Nelson.

The cup is the equivalent of the Ranfurly Shield and has been held by Nelson College since they lifted it from Timaru Boys’ High School two year ago.

CBHS will travel to Nelson as favourites to bring the cup home. They are undefeated in the championship this year, while Nelson College will be looking to strengthen their hopes of making the semi-finals with just three rounds remaining.

Two other match-ups in Christchurch will also play a big part in how the top four shapes.

Third-placed Lincoln Combined can give their hopes of making the semi-finals for the first time a massive boost when they travel to fourth-placed St Bede’s College.

Lincoln Combined will face a tough run to the end of the season with Nelson and CBHS awaiting them. Their hopes on Saturday have also been dealt a blow with captain Wil Gualter unavailable due to a mandatory stand down after concussion.

Meanwhile, victory is a must for both St Andrew’s College and Shirley Boys’ High School when they meet at STAC. The hosts are in sixth spot and face a tough run in with Christ’s College and St Bede’s to finish the season.

SBHS are just two points behind them in ninth. They will fancy their chances in their final two games against St Thomas’ and Waimea Combined.