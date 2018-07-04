Ronald McDonald House gets $10k boost from high school

Ronald McDonald House’s teenage room has received a $10,000 boost from Papanui High School.

The room is for children aged 10 and over and currently has an Xbox, foosball table, space invader machines, couches and bean bags.

Ronald McDonald House South Island director of house operations Zucchi Leonard said the organisation was thrilled to have the school as a sponsor.

“We want the students to take ownership of the room and redesign it. At the moment, it is a teenagers room designed by adults.”

The room allows the teenagers to have their own space, away from their parents and away from the younger children.

Deputy principal Tim Kirby said the money was raised in three ways. Year 9 and 10 students participated in a work day afternoon, 23 students from the special learning needs department ran a car wash for staff and the whole school raised money through a number of mufti-days. “The school has now committed to being an annual sponsor of the room beginning this year, which is an exciting and an extremely worthwhile cause,” said Mr Kirby.

The students will now think about the room’s layout.