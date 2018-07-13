Rolleston teen in Miss Universe NZ final

Six years ago Abigail Curd was a shy 13-year-old who struggled by being “quiet” and “awkward.”

Now the 19-year-old will be walking in front of crowds at the Miss Universe New Zealand final next month.

Miss Curd, who is from Rolleston, is one of 20 women to be selected for the finals.

The winner will go on to represent New Zealand in the international Miss Universe competition in America.

Although modelling was initially her mother Rachel’s idea, Miss Curd is glad she got into it.

“I used to be quite shy and awkward and it’s like really given me a lot of confidence,” she said.

The former Lincoln High School student has been modelling for about six years and says her reasons for entering the competition were to “explore a little bit” and see what good she could do with what she’s learnt.

“Previously with all the work that I’ve done it’s all been about looks and beauty and there’s nothing really intricate to it,” she said.

Miss Curd didn’t think she would make the finals after meeting the other women who had entered.

“Pretty overwhelming, like I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said.

Miss Curd said she enjoys doing bridal modelling due to its “elegance and beauty.”

She’s “really excited” about the finals but she is nervous about how it’s going to go.

“It’s been really cool to see what I’m capable of so far,” Miss Curd said.

She is working part-time as a bartender while she focuses on the competition and is hoping to one day pursue a career as a flight attendant or a masseuse.

But for now, Miss Curd is on a mission to raise money for Variety – the Children’s Charity which helps give disadvantaged Kiwi children the childhood they deserve.

She will be selling raffle tickets to raise money for the charity and her journey outside the New World in Rolleston on July 21.

•To vote or to find out more about Abigail please visit https://www.facebook.com/Abigail-Curd-191070901705969/. Each vote costs $1. One fifth goes to charity and the rest goes towards her journey.