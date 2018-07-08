Rolleston School’s kea crossing needs volunteers

Rolleston school’s kea crossing is at danger of closing down if it can’t find more volunteers.

The Rolleston Drive crossing, which has been running since October 2015, helps some of the school’s 810 pupils get safely across the road.

It also has a school crossing on Tennyson St which is controlled by pupils and staff in the afternoon with parent help in the mornings.

District councillor Nicole Reid, who is also on the school’s board of trustees, said the Rolleston Drive crossing requires controlling by adults but it’s “hard to get volunteers.”

She’s concerned it may have to close if more people don’t volunteer.

Rolleston School principal Andrew Morrall agreed that without ongoing support the crossing “may have to be closed some days or possibly completely.”

He said the crossing was set up in response to growing traffic volumes on Rolleston Drive and the numbers of children having to cross there on their way to school.

“Given the significant traffic numbers, and the distance from school, the board of trustees was not prepared to put children in charge of the crossing and we called for volunteers,” Mr Morrall said.

He said a small team of people have been keeping the crossing open and “are doing an amazing job of helping to keep the children safe.”

However, Mr Morrall said it’s a “mystery” as to why it can’t find more people to donate 20 minutes of their time one day a week.

“We have many families where both parents work. This may be an issue. Perhaps others believe that someone else will step up or they are not worried overly because their child doesn’t come that way to school,” he said.

•To help with the Rolleston Drive crossing please phone the school office on 347 8355. All volunteers will be given training.