Road-markings fail to address excessive speed on residential street

Painting road-marking lines on a residential street in Parklands has failed to stop vehicles speeding through the area.

The city council attempted to alleviate vehicles speeding on Rothesay Rd by installing a centre line and side lines on parts of the road between Queenspark Drive and Putake Drive.

But the latest data shows little change in the pattern of speeding along the 50km/h residential road.

City council staff used a hand­held radar device to measure the speed of vehicles on Rothesay Rd and undertook a traffic count.

Staff had previously taken the same recordings last year and in 2016. The maximum speed recorded in April was 136km/h. In March 2016, 129km/h was recorded and 118km/h in June last year. Eighteen vehicles were clocked at more than 100km/h in April.

The information recorded has been passed on to police.

Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen said Rothesay Rd was regularly patrolled by police.

She said police are using the city council data to determine the most appropriate time to deploy resources to the road.

City council acting operations manager Ryan Rolston said there was no obvious pattern around when vehicles were exceeding 100km/h.

According to the city council data, Fridays were particularly bad for speeding, with five vehicles caught travelling faster than 100km/h on the weekday.

Senior Sergeant Larsen said police will use the evidence to identify were officers could be deployed.

“Because there are so many demands on our time, we need to be really careful we are deploying staff in the most efficient way possible,” she said.

The latest city council traffic count data shows an increase in peak traffic volumes along Rothesay Rd, with the average being 350 vehicles per hour.

In March 2016, the average peak hour volume was 262, and in June 2017, it was 327.

A city council report said although there was no evidence the new road markings had reduced speeding, it was a relatively low-cost measure coming in at­ $3000.

The city council is planning to buy three relocatable electronic speed detection and display signs and may consider putting one on Rothesay Rd.

Parklands Residents’ Association chairman David Baines said other solutions may reduce speeding such as speed bumps.

He suggested the speed bumps could be trialled near the corner of Queenspark Drive and Rothesay Rd.

However, Mr Rolston said the city council has not considered speed bumps and there is no funding for them currently.

