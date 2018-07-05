Riccarton student takes volleyball talent to Iowa

A tour of the Riccarton High School gymnasium five years ago put volleyballer Jade Jenkins on a path to the United States.

The 18-year-old, who lives in Halswell, has committed to a scholarship at Marshalltown Community College in Iowa.

The New Zealand representative and former national under-19 captain said she was excited by the prospect of a new challenge.

“It was a bit of a surprise to have it all confirmed but it’s an exciting time.”

Jenkins described herself as “a pretty hardcore netballer” when she first started at Riccarton High School, but that soon changed.

“We were getting a tour of the facilities on our first day and I knew Riccarton was pretty strong at volleyball so it was something I was thinking about giving a go.

“I was the tallest year 9 there (1.79m) and when we walked through the PE department a teacher called Mary Edmondson came over and said ‘you must play volleyball’,” Jenkins said.

Edmondson, a former New Zealand volleyball captain, has coached Jenkins ever since.

“She (Edmondson) has been influential in my development right up until this point,” she said.

Ironically, it was the coach of Riccarton High School’s biggest rival, Burnside High, who helped set up Jenkins with scholarship offers.

“Sam Ryburn, the Burnside High coach, helped me a lot with the process and helped make my application video,” she said.

Jenkins has thrived in a new position over the past 12 months.

She moved from middle hitter to outside hitter, which has allowed her to improve her passing game.

“I moved there because (Riccarton High) didn’t have many options at that position, but I’ve really enjoyed the differences in that spot and I hope I’ll get to stay there at Marshalltown.”

The Iowa’s school’s junior college plays in the NCJAA division one competition.

Marshalltown head volleyball coach Justin Hoskins said he was impressed with Jenkins’ versatile nature.

“Jade adds not only a lot

of talent to our line-up, but

also a lot of versatility and options to play different systems,” he says.

“She has experience playing at a high level and will help add some leadership to our young team as well.”

Jenkins will head there before the end of winter.