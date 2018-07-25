Retiring after 31 years feeding uni students

“Dream big, work hard and stay humble.”

That’s the advice Heather Watson has after 31 years catering at Lincoln University.

Currently the catering manager, Mrs Watson kick-started her career at the university as a chef in February 1987.

But on Friday, her journey at the university will come to an end as Mrs Watson takes off her apron for the last time.

She says spending more time with family and her husband of more than 40 years, Trevor, is behind the decision.

“Well 31 years is a long time and it’s time to move on and be with family. I’ve got five grandchildren,” Mrs Watson said.

She plans to have three months off “doing nothing” before deciding what her next move will be.

Mrs Watson has “really, really enjoyed” her time at the university and says she will miss the students and staff.

For 18 years, Mrs Watson’s role as the catering manager has seen her manage all the menus, staff and organise “everything.”

“Our core business is students. Students are great, I love the students, I’ll miss the students,” Mrs Watson said.

She said in her time she has seen a change in the student drinking culture.

“It’s more choice now than ‘I have to drink to be part of the in-crowd,’” she said.

Mrs Watson says some of her favourite memories have been setting up the Bert Sutcliffe

Oval and being involved with the international cricket teams.

“This year we catered for the under-19 Cricket World Cup, so we feed players throughout Canterbury, 16 teams, but that’s the third time we’ve done that

in my time here,” Mrs Watson said.

But her most “humbling” experience was catering for the Crown apology to Ngai Tahu.

“(It was)1998, but it just seems like yesterday, it just brings goosebumps . . . to be asked to do that was amazing,” Mrs Watson said.

Another humbling time for Mrs Watson was “looking after” the disaster victim identification team staying at the university after the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

“That group was just amazing and they saw the worst of it,” she said.

Although she has cooked and organised a range of different meals for people over the years, Mrs Watson says her favourite meal is quite simple.

“There’s nothing like sitting down with a piece of toast and a cup of coffee,” she said.