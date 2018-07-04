Research to look at impact of Airbnb on tourism industry

Canterbury researchers are set to uncover the impact the Airbnb accommodation phenomenon has had on the region’s tourism industry.

Canterbury University and ChristchurchNZ will look into the economic, social and environmental impact of Airbnb in Canterbury.

It comes after the city council staff report last month delved into whether there should be new rates rules for short-term accommodation providers.

The report raised concerns over an “unequal playing field” between formal accommodation providers and providers like Airbnb and Bookabach.

It reported that such services had experienced a surge of use.

ChristchurchNZ said its research showed the total number of Airbnb accommodation units in the city almost doubled in the 12 months to September 2017, rising from 1158 to 2035.

But that “rapid rise” has “stabilised” as per last April, said a ChristchurchNZ spokeswoman.

The mean number of available Airbnb units in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula now stands at around 2,400, said the spokeswoman.

Canterbury University Associate Professor Girish Prayag and Associate Professor Lucie Ozanne said the research will allow the regional tourism industry to devise and implement a clear response strategy to peer-to-peer accommodation.

“The findings will be meaningful for policy makers at the regional and local council levels but also can serve as learning cases for other regions in New Zealand,” Associate Professor Prayag said.

ChristchurchNZ Senior Economist Peter Fieger said the research is expected to give further insights into the booming peer-to-peer accommodation sector.

“From a tourism industry perspective, there’s a clear need to better understand the phenomenon of peer-to-peer accommodation, and in particular Airbnb, as the landscape of the formal accommodation market changes in the South Island.”

UC researchers will interview Canterbury Airbnb hosts and other interested stakeholders, while ChristchurchNZ will analyse data for Canterbury and nine other regions around the country and map it with formal accommodation information.

The research is expected to be completed in December.