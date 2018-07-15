Rawhiti School pupils put best foot forward at annual dance show

Rawhiti School pupils danced the night away in a special concert at the Isaac Theatre Royal last week.

Year 5 and 6 pupils took part in the Dancing Like the Stars show, ­ an annual concert run by YMCA Christchurch.

But first the pupils participated in a nine-week programme taught by Latin Fire Dance Academy teacher Donna Frost.

The programme aims to promote and provide an active lifestyle through dance for children who may not normally be able to participate in dance for recreation.

Teacher Kathy Lumley said the children were positive and enthusiastic throughout the whole process, and delivered a polished routine at the show.

“We have had lots of positive feedback from parents and other spectators about how fantastically the kids danced. They really did dance like stars,” she said.