Ratcliffe to make NZ ice hockey history

Jake Ratcliffe’s humble beginnings playing roller hockey on Lewisham Park in St Albans where he grew up, has ended in him making history on the ice.

The 20-year-old former St Bede’s College student will be the first New Zealand man to play NCAA ice hockey when he joins Westfield State University in Massachusetts next month.

The forward has accepted an academic scholarship and, while he is yet to decide what he will study, he’s excited for the next opportunity.

Ratcliffe made his New Zealand Ice Blacks debut at 17 but has spent the bulk of his time at the The Canadian International Hockey Academy near Ottawa for four years since 2012.

He then played two years of junior hockey and is now set for the imposing North American university scene.

It is a long way from the start he had in the sport.

“We just played on roller blades on the street where I lived and we borrowed some hockey sticks from some of the other kids and I just loved it from that moment on,” he said.

“None of my family were into ice hockey so we had to do some research on where I might be able to play and of course found the ice rink here in Christchurch and the rest is history.”

Jake follows in the footsteps of Aucklander Grace Harrison who earned a division one ice hockey scholarship as a goalie at St Lawrence University in upstate New York.