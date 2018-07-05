Quarry race a hit for cross country champs

More than 1600 primary and intermediate school students from more than 180 schools competed at the Primary Sports Canterbury cross-country championships at Halswell Quarry last week.

Cashmere Primary School found plenty of success through three brothers.

Finn Allott won the year 8 boys primary title in 10min 55.7sec and Joel and Will Allott finished first and second in the year 7 boys primary race, with Joel pipping Will by less than 5sec in a time of 11min 17.4sec.

Chisnallwood Intermediate runner Luke Johnston won the year 8 boys intermediate race in a time of 10min 50.3sec.

Villa Maria’s Bridie Restieaux was victorious in the year 8 girls intermediate race in a time of 11min 44.4sec.

Waimakariri school, Fernside, had a winner in Xanthe Jane in the year 8 girls primary event in 12min 6.4sec.

The first 10 to cross the finish line in the year 5 and 6 2km race qualified for the primary schools Canterbury cross-country team.

The first 20 runners in the year 7 and 8 morning races and the first 20 in the afternoon races will race at Roto Kohatu Reserve tomorrow with the first 10 from each race making the Canterbury team.

Full results can be found at the Primary Sports Canterbury website.