Quarry open day branded as a publicity stunt

An anti-Templeton quarry campaigner is labelling a Fulton Hogan open day as a publicity stunt.

The company is holding a family day at its Miners Rd quarry on Sunday, opening the site for visitors.

Fulton Hogan has proposed a quarry on a 170ha site on Curraghs, Dawsons and Jones Rds.

Curraghs Rd resident and Templeton-No Quarry member Simon Moore said the event is “propaganda.”

“I know what they do there and I can see the results of it. Even on a clear day with no wind, I can see the dust from the Miners Rd quarry,” he said.

In response to the allegation, Fulton Hogan South Island general manager Craig Stewart said the event is being held to teach people about the quarrying process and where building materials come from.

“For our staff, it is an excellent opportunity for them to share with their families the work

they take such pride in delivering.

“For the wider community, this is the opportunity for them to get a first-hand experience of the operations of a quarry – and have a day out for the family at the same time,” he said.

Mr Moore said a quarry would be the last place he would set foot in.

“Like I’ve said before, there is a place [in New Zealand]

for quarrying, just not near houses.”

He will not resort to protesting at the event.

“I’m not going to be there, I won’t be lying down blocking the trucks, that’s not me,” Mr Moore said.

It is the first time the

company is holding a public family day, past events were only open to families of company staff.

“The day is aimed at families, attractions for the kids include trucks and loaders, bouncy castles, face painting, machine simulators, and a bus tour around the quarry site,” Mr Stewart said.

Meanwhile, the company is continuing to work on submitting a resource consent application for a proposed new quarry in Templeton. An application is still expected in September, Mr Stewart said.

•The quarry family day will be held at 11am, Sunday, 24 Miners Rd.