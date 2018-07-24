Pupils try out pools to get ideas for new Linwood-Woolston pool

Pupils tested out four different aquatic facilities around Canterbury to get ideas for the new Linwood-Woolston Pool.

Pupils from St Anne’s Catholic School, Bamford School, Catholic Cathedral College and Te Waka Unua School were among those that went on the trip.

“The purpose of the tours were for the students to experience a range of pools so that they can have informed discussion that draws on their knowledge and experiences. This will be most helpful when the time comes for formal engagement on the design of the new Linwood pool,” said St Anne’s principal Dallas Wichman.

The pools visited were the Selwyn Aquatic Facility in Rolleston, Caroline Bay Trust Aoraki Centre in Timaru, Dudley Park Aquatic Centre in Rangiora and Taiora: QE II Recreation and Sports Centre.

The pupils’ favourite was the Timaru pool because it was deep, had a dive tower, diving board and two hydroslides.

They also enjoyed QE II because of the lazy river and hydroslide.