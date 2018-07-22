Pupil’s netball prototype impress Tactix

Selwyn House School pupils have created a number of innovative projects as part of an international awards scheme.

All year 7 pupils took part in the Royal Society Te Apārangi CREST programme, which encouraged them to come up with creative ideas, and solve science, technology and environment problems.

A netball innovation created by Ella Griffin received positive reviews from Tactix netball players.

Ella’s ‘shooting prototype’ includes a camera mounted to a pole which counts the number of shots made and allows the ball to be returned to the shooter.

The budding netball player found an issue when she was practicing her shooting – typically she needed another person there.

She wanted to create a device which would help her practice independently, while focusing on her catching and shooting skills.

“The pupils were required to devise a question that is of interest to them and conduct an original scientific inquiry around it, or design and construct a technological product to meet a need that they see,” said year 7 teacher Simon Christie.

Some Tactix players called Ella a “genius” when they tried the creation and said they would give her an A+ grade

Another project created by pupil Evelyn King was a doll with a prosthetic hand so people with prosthetic limbs can relate to a doll that represents them. Evelyn has a strong interest in how people adapt to having prosthetic limbs and hopes her doll’s limb can be refined and improved so one day it can be gifted to a charity or child in need.