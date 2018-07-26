Public meeting over controversial Northern Corridor

People with concerns about the downstream effects of the Christchurch Northern Corridor will have the chance to express their views in a public meeting next month.

Those who submitted through the consultation process have been invited to speak at the meeting on August 6, in front of the Papanui-Innes Community Board and a traffic expert at the city council chambers.

A report will also be presented at the meeting, summarising the feedback received from the consultation process, which ran from April 26 to June 4.

From there, an independent traffic expert will make recommendations in a draft Downstream Effects Traffic Mitigation Plan, which will outline any remedial steps required to avoid and mitigate adverse traffic effects on nearby communities, once the CNC opens.

The report will then go back to the community board and will be consulted on.

Any potentially affected owners and occupiers of streets identified in the report will have the opportunity to engage with council.

The recommendations set out in the final plan will then be reported through the community board to council, which will then develop a programme to deliver individual traffic projects.

Plans suggested by city council to improve adverse traffic effects include, a clearway on Cranford St between Innes Rd and Berwick St and an intersection upgrade at Forfar and Warrington Sts and Barbadoes and Warrington Sts.

Three-laning on Madras and Forfar St and Barbadoes St between Warrington St and Bealey Ave was also proposed and upgrades of the intersections at Madras St and Edgeware Rd and Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd.

A short feedback summary of the 408 submissions received was posted online last week which revealed several common themes from concerned residents.

These include safety of pedestrians, impact on businesses, loss of parking and environmental impacts, including air pollution, noise and vibration levels.

Overall, submitters expressed concern about a general sense of loss of community the increased traffic and road changes may bring.

Papanui Ward councillor Mike Davidson said the board has “a lot of concerns.”

“It’s the biggest project within our area; we do have a lot of concerns about it . . . at the end of the day we are there to advocate for our community . . . whatever decision is made someone will be adversely affected, at the moment our role is to listen to what the people are saying.”