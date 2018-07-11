Principal’s battle won

Speed limits will soon be changing along roads in Harewood and Yaldhurst after a city council vote last week.

After several years of campaigning, Harewood School principal Julie Greenwood has now got her wish as the speed limit outside the school will be dropped to 50km/h.

Originally it was only going to be lowered to 60km/h. However, after pushing the issue further with the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board, it will be lowered to 50km/h, with a review to be completed in six months.

Said Community board deputy chairman Aaron Campbell: “Advice from traffic engineers was the 70km/h should be 60km/h, but the number of community requests to reduce this to 50km/h was significant during the engagement process,” he said.

The changes will come into affect this month and new speed signs will be put in.

•Parts of Harewood Rd will become 50km/h.

•Waimakariri Rd and Whitchurch Pl will be 60km/h, as well as parts of Sawyers Arms Rd and Watsons Rd.

•Parts of Styx Mill Rd and Gardiners Rd will become 60km/h.

•Highsted Rd and Claridges Rd will become 50km/h.

•The speed limit of Hussey Rd will be set at 50km/h.

•Parts of Guys Rd, Ryans Rd and Coringa Rd will be set at 60km/h.

•Other parts of Guys Rd and Ryans Rd, and Savills Rd and Conservators Rd, will be set at 80km/h.

•The speed limit on the northern stretch of Cranford St and Main North Rd will also drop from 60km/h to 50km/h through to the Northcote Rd, Main North

Rd and QE II Drive intersection.