Powerchair football player’s bid for naitonal team

Papanui’s Diane Williams is eager to push her claim for national selection at the first New Zealand Powerchair Football tournament in Taupo this weekend.

Williams will have the benefit of her community-funded $23,000 powerchair, which is specifically designed for her.

“I had all sorts of donations from individuals – $1000 from the Mike Pero Group and $12,000 from (the Mazda Foundation).”

She will represent Canterbury at the Taupo Sports Events Centre from Saturday to Monday.

Following the tournament, a team will be selected to represent New Zealand at the upcoming Australian national championships in September.

It has also been announced that Australia will be hosting the 2021 FIPFA World Cup, allowing the opportunity for New Zealand to qualify through an Asia Pacific Cup qualification tournament next year.

Powerchair football is a competitive team sport for people with a physical disability.

The rules are similar to outdoor football with a few modifications. Players include people with quadriplegia, neuromuscular conditions, cerebral palsy, head and spinal cord injuries and other disabilities.

Williams (left) suffered a stroke in 2010 which left her paralysed down one side of her body.

“Previously I’d played indoor cricket and indoor netball and loved it so wheelchair football was a good fit for me.”

While she has represented New Zealand previously, Williams said she was motivated by the prospect of playing in the World Cup.

“That’s the motivation for now,” she said. “Playing the game is freeing to me, and when I play, I play hard.”

Williams says her chair, which is specifically designed for her body, means she can play with comfort and freedom.