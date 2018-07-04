Portaloo park problems: Stop using the bushes as a toilet

A popular recreation spot in Harewood will get toilet blocks to stop people using the bushes.

Roto Kohatu Reserve on Sawyers Arms Rd currently only has portaloos.

City council staff recomended the Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board approve two proposed sites for two toilet blocks at a meeting last night.

Visitor numbers to the reserve – which is home to Lake Rua and Lake Tahi – were so high over summer that the capacity of the portaloos was inadequate, and they were quickly filled before servicing could be arranged.

The portaloo contract requires a prior notification period of several weeks to request additional emptying or additional portaloos due to unexpected demand. This meant the portaloos were not emptied at the end of the busy summer days.

In a report to the community board, city council staff said the public were using areas behind bushes and containers as toilets and had received feedback that faeces and toilet paper had been seen there.

The popularity of the reserve increased after the city council expanded the size of the car park and entrance last year, making it more accessible.

Installing the toilet blocks will be costly due to the underground services which need to be installed including waste-water, water supply and power.

No services like this exist within the reserve. Close to $3 million has been included in the Long Term Plan for developments at The Groynes, Roto Kohatu Reserve and Otukaikino Reserve.