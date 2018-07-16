Popular cafe and pub up for sale

A watering hole popular with Diamond Harbour residents and visitors is for sale.

Dark Star Ale House and Cafe, on Waipapa Ave, has been put on the market as owners Martin and Donna Richardson concentrate on developing their growing brewery business.

Since purchasing what was then the Rough Diamond in 2016, the cafe and pub has developed a loyal following amongst locals and the Dark Star ales have been an important part of that.

The couple have decades of experience both in hospitality management and brewing.

Mr Richardson, who is from the United Kingdom, has been a brewer for 30 years so a cafe and brew pub seemed the perfect mix.

Mrs Richardson said they had “loved the experience,” but the decision to sell was a lifestyle choice and would let them concentrate on the brewery and their family commitments.

“Our children are still only 13 and 15 and during winter it’s a lot more hands on . . . we’re just coming to an age now where we want quality of life with the family as well as running a business.”

Dark Star beers are currently brewed through Eagle, Twisted Hop and Raindogs breweries using Mr Richardson’s recipes.

They now hope to develop a brewing operation in Diamond Harbour.

The Dark Star Ale House and Cafe is listed on Trade Me.