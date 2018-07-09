Planning for ’emerging’ risk of older drivers

Road policing operations manager, Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen, said there is an ageing population across New Zealand, and so police are looking to be “proactive” rather than “reactive.”

As the population ages, so do drivers. Julia Evans investigates what we are doing to plan for them.

Plans are being prepared in a bid to be “proactive” about the increasing number of older drivers.

The Star reported that the city council, New Zealand Transport Agency, ACC, Canterbury police and Christchurch Transport Operations Centre had developed a Road Safety Action Plan aiming to reduce the number of crashes resulting in death and injury.

While identifying “key risk” factors, the plan also highlights a “developing/emerging” risk that needs to be planned for. That is “safety for older road users (those aged 75 years and older),” the plan said.

It said police are developing a “comprehensive strategy to effectively engage with older drivers” and will be running a stall at the Positive Ageing Expo in September in Christchurch.

“We’re taking a prevention first approach, there’s no point in being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff,” she said.

Senior Sergeant Larsen said the plan is letting older people know what support and educational services are available for older drivers.

“The plan is the development of a multi-agency strategy involving police, health, Age Concern, and council. We are looking to identify intervention points where we can provide older drivers with the information they need to ensure they remain safe on our roads,” Senior Sergeant Larsen said.

She highlighted Age Concern’s confident drivers course, but said it was also as simple as having eye and hearing tests.

“It’s just about making sure everyone is safe and competent if they’re driving on our roads,” she said.

“People may think police are out with a punitive sanction and we’re out to take people’s licences but that’s not the case.”

Canterbury has more than 125,000 drivers over 65-years-old who hold a driver licence.

Senior Sergeant Larsen said police often made “prevention call-outs” if it was necessary.

“If someone rings *555 to report irregular driving behaviour then we go out there and have a prevention conversation. Older drivers do tend to feature as a significant part of those,” she said.

“As a community, we don’t want to see older people in crashes. Sometimes it’s a hard conversation for families to have if they think their relative needs help and it’s easier to get someone else to say it.”

The draft strategy has been completed and police are in the process of seeking feedback from relevant stakeholders before it is made public.

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said it is always working with police on new strategies to support older drivers.

“At the moment, with the ageing population, it’s a particular concern,” he said.

Mr Templeton said people

are driving a lot older than they used to, which is a very good thing.

“Older people are continuing to drive and it’s great for their freedom and being social. When they stop driving because they can’t, it’s a risk for them becoming less social and isolated,” he said.

But Mr Templeton said road safety is a joint responsibility and there was a lot of support available.