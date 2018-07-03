PHOTOS: Waihora unbeaten as table gets tighter

Unbeaten Waihora did enough to outlast Springston 23-17 on their club day at Tai Tapu on Saturday,

The six-point win maintains Waihora’s perfect record in the Ellesmere senior rugby competition after six rounds.

The result leaves Springston, which earned a surprise but deserved semi-final spot in the combined country competition, languishing in seventh – five points outside the top four.

Darfield dented Lincoln’s top four chances while underlining their title credentials with a 36-17 away victory.

The result sets up an intriguing match-up on Saturday when Lincoln travels to Springston with both teams desperate to re-ignite their top four chances.

Southbridge maintained their grip on third spot but were made to work a lot harder than many predicted to beat cellar-dwellers Hornby 21-14 at home in their Murray Cooper Shield match. Fourth-placed Prebbleton were the big losers in round six after being hammered 41-14 by BDI.

BDI have been more competitive in the early stages of the Ellesmere competition than they were in the combined country competition, and have moved up to sixth, just three points outside the top four.

Rolleston moved themselves away from the wooden spoon with a 19-10 away victory over West Melton.

On Saturday Hornby try to slay Goliath when they host Waihora at Denton Park, Rolleston will host Southbridge, BDI travel to take on Darfield and Prebbleton host West Melton at Prebbleton Oval.

•Results: Waihora 23, Springston 17; Darfield 36, Lincoln 17; BDI 41, Prebbleton 14; Rolleston 19, West Melton 10; Southbridge 21, Hornby 14.

•Points table: Waihora 28, Darfield 24, Southbridge 21, Prebbleton 19, Lincoln 16, BDI 15, Springston 14, Rolleston 9, West Melton 2, Hornby 1.