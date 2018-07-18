Photos: Southbridge Shield heads north

Ellesmere’s time with the Southbridge Shield was brief as North Canterbury won it back 36-29 in their annual rugby encounter at Prebbleton Oval on Saturday.

Ellesmere won the trophy in 2017 but handed it straight back after a match where they were always playing catch-up.

A 21-point haul from North Canterbury’s Brook Retallick, older brother of All Black lock, Brodie, was essentially the difference with the pivot scoring two intercept tries and kicking a penalty and four conversions.

The result mirrored North Canterbury’s dominance, with the visitors claiming four of the six matches played across the grades.

Ellesmere’s two victories came from the under-18s who won the McGiffert Trophy with a 28-21 win and the under-65kg team which triumphed 40-20.

The Ellesmere seniors were constantly chasing the game, trailing 22-7 just before half-time.

Utility back Alex Parker’s second try of the game cut the margin to seven with 10min to play but poor set-piece execution, particularly at line-out time cost Ellesmere any chance of a draw to retain the shield.

Results:

Seniors Southbridge Shield: North Canterbury 36, Ellesmere 29

Colts – Munro Shield: North Canterbury 23, Ellesmere 5

Under-18 McGiffert Trophy: Ellesmere 28, North Canterbury 21

Under-16 Tiny Hill Shield: Ellesmere 33, North Canterbury 11

Under-65kg: North Canterbury 40, Ellesmere 20

Under-48kg: North Canterbury 26, Ellesmere 7

Canterbury Country senior team 2018: Alex Parker Ali Prescott, Ben Anderson, Ben O’Carrol, Brook Retallick, Daryl Lamborn, Etu Sunia, Greg Mitchell, Harrison Kirk, Harry Pankhurst, Issy Fine, Jake Vincent, Jali Masi, Jim Cummings, Joe Robbins, Jordy Gray, Kieran Miekle, Luka TooToo, Marika Roqica, Mark Maitland, Mat Hickey, Matt Saunders. Mikey Keane, Morgan Pugh, Patrick Clegg, Rob Samson, Sam Cottam, Shaun Harrington, Steve Lees-Godwin, Tim Murgatroyd.

Canterbury Country schedule 2018

August 18 v Marlborough in Blenheim, time to be confirmed

August 25 v Southland Country at AMI Stadium, noon

September 3 v Metro at Kaiapoi, 3pm

September 8 v Otago B at Kirwe, 2.45pm

September 15 Otago Country at Saracens, at 2.45pm

September 22 v Canterbury Maori at Linfield Park, time to be confirmed.