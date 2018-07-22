Parking changes for London St

The parking layout on west London St is being reviewed following the rebuild and relocation of Lyttelton fire station and the ambulance station.

The section between Dublin St and Canterbury St currently has a variety of on street parking restrictions, parking signage, and line markings. Demand for parking is high at times, including on Saturdays during the Lyttelton Farmers market.

Yellow cross hatching will be painted on the road to ensure entrances to St John and the fire station are kept clear.

There is also a proposal to paint no-stopping lines outside Albion Square to allow access for maintenance vehicles.

A five minute parking restriction outside the ATM and 60-min parking from Spooky Boogie cafe and the old fire station site to Canterbury St is also being proposed.