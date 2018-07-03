OPINION: Yaldhurst air pollution results a ‘travesty’

Templeton Residents Association chairman Garry Kilday reacts to the results of the Yaldhurst monitoring programme.

The residents of Templeton will have heard or read about the outcome of Environment Canterbury’s dust monitoring programme and will be feeling some concern.

While this outcome is a travesty for the people of Yaldhurst being hurt by these ruthless corporates, the outcome itself came as no surprise to the no quarry sub-committee.

We had anticipated this event and it does not change our submission process whatsoever, in actual fact we believe it may help.

I believe that the dust monitors were not reliable, hence the results from them can not be relied upon.

Ownership of the monitors themselves seems to be a grey area.

Some believe they are paid for by the quarry companies, so if this is the case they would have first dibs at the so called “raw data” which ECan has been talking about for some time, and all evidence from that point on would be compromised.

If this is the case, the Canterbury District Health Board and ECan are acting on flawed information.

And of course with the wettest four months for years in Canterbury, getting any reading is amazing. What will it be like in mid-summer in a north-west gale? Due to some inaccuracies/major concerns reported by the Yaldhurst group we will be writing to ECan strategy and planning director Katherine Trought, to take up her offer of organising a meeting with the chief medical officer Alistair Humphrey and ECan to discuss the results.

The admission by a representative of ECan that their inability to monitor compliance at the first and second community meeting was confirmed at a recent meeting with Ms Trought and ECan chairman, Steve Lowndes. They went as far as to say it is about three years behind around all compliance issues.

In addition to meeting with ECan, we have also met with Selwyn District Council regarding its Long Term Plan quarry regulatory requirement.

This was also extremely helpful and has clarified a few more points.

It is my belief that Fulton Hogan may now put in its application early to try and catch us unaware, so for those who are planning on putting in a submission, please be ready.

The no quarry sub-committee will not be changing anything in our submission so with that in mind, bring it on.

We will be re-extending an invitation to Fulton Hogan to attend a community meeting, which it declined to attend earlier in the year.

We believe that this is vital to successful and transparent community engagement.

We will advise you of the outcome.