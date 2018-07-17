OPINION: Redcliffs red-zoned by stealth

OPINION: Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member Darrell Latham questions why consents are being denied or delayed to Redcliffs sites in the Higher Flood Hazard Management Area

Many folk will remember British MP Austin Mitchell’s portrayal of New Zealand as being the ‘half gallon quarter acre paradise.’ In essence what he meant was that NZ is a wonderful place to live where a person’s home is their castle.

Redcliffs residents are discovering that the investment in their home and castle could be undermined by city council planning policy. The city council selected 1m sea level rise, mapped the coverage area and is restricting building in these areas – Higher Flood Hazard Management Areas. There are 1486 Redcliffs and Southshore properties zoned into the HFHMA.

Residents wishing to build on vacant sections or extend their home will now likely face great difficulty.

There are some sad stories circulating. People have in good faith spent many thousands of dollars on architect’s fees, then meet with city planners in pre-application meeting for which they have been charged exorbitant fees only to have impediments put in their way or worse, declined a consent.

City council planning policy is coming at a high financial and emotional cost to ratepayers.

Where residents are managing to obtain a consent, the city council then issues them with what is called a ‘Section 72 notice.’ The dilemma with the ‘Section 72 notice’ is that the city council will place a warning on the owner’s legal title.

Before they do this they will ask the owner to acknowledge in writing the implications of the warning. This means the owner takes the risk thereby reducing the liability for the city council.

Matters get further complicated because ‘hazard notices can affect your ability to obtain insurances and to on-sell your property in the future.’

This is where the plot thickens. The independent hearings panel developed an overlay enabling building to be a discretionary activity in the HFHMA rather than a non-compliant activity. The problem appears to be a drafting error between the draft supplied to the hearings panel and the final draft supplied by the city council. An essential clause was excluded that would allow the overlay to be applied correctly as intended by the panel. The $64,000 question is why have the panel’s directions not been followed?

The city council from my perspective are red-zoning Redcliffs residents by stealth. Only after Christchurch Coastal Residents United approached the city council with the issue did the city council start discussing the issue.

Recently we have met with and sought the support of our local MPs to help resolve this concern.It is time for the city council to do the right thing by Redcliffs residents and to correct this major error.