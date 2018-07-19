Opinion: Fierce rivalry led to great newspapers

Long-time Press sports writer John Coffey comments on The Star’s 150th souvenir lift out.

OPINION: As one of (as Nick Tolerton described us) “the greyer brethren of the morning papers”, I congratulate The Star on reaching its 150-year milestone.

Reading the souvenir lift-out in last week’s edition, particularly the articles by journalists Tolerton and Barry Clarke, brought back happy memories of an era when there was fierce rivalry between daily morning and afternoon newspapers in Christchurch.

The Press and The Star were the sole survivors of a newspaper war extending back several decades when I joined the former as a 16-year-old kid from the West Coast in 1963.

We still had classified advertising on our front page. The rivalry was intense and there was always a nervous wait for The Star to arrive in our office early afternoon to find whether you guys had twigged to a hot story we were tracking. But there was mateship too, though that was briefly interrupted when three players were sent off in one of our “friendly” rugby games at Riccarton Domain.

That annual clash was a trial to select a Combined Newspapers XV to play Police on a charity afternoon at the Addington Show Grounds. And, of course, the evolution of the Media Club in 1976 and the occasional journalists’ union strike also brought us together.

We at The Press celebrated when The Star delivery trucks were forced to add the word “evening” to their boast of having “the largest circulation in the South Island” when we overtook you.

And I guess we felt it was mission accomplished when The Star was reduced from being a daily newspaper. In reality, television news had done the damage to all afternoon newspapers throughout the country.

I have always felt the demise of The Press began when that daily rivalry ended. No longer did we have to go the extra mile to inform the public. Instead, a story could be held over for a day or two if that best suited those who made such decisions.

In time The Press was sold across the Tasman, then on-sold to another Australian company which has drastically reduced it in staff, content and quality. But I’m pleased to see The Star still recognises local sport.

Back to Tolerton’s reference to us “greyer brethren”. Believe me Nick, there was nothing grey about a noisy, smoky Press newsroom stoush between flyweight crime reporter Rod Lindsay and middleweight court reporter Dave Corboy being interrupted by heavyweight chief reporter Jim Caffin charging out of his office (the one with the bullwhip affixed above the door) to act as referee. What great memories we share of the heyday of Christchurch daily newspapers.

•John Coffey QSM worked at The Press from 1963-2007