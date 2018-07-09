OPINION: Events fabric of the community

Hororata Community Trust executive officer Cindy Driscoll talks about what’s going on in the community

OPINION: Recently we heard the exciting news that the new Hororata Community Centre to be built on the Hororata Domain has been included in the district council’s Long Term Plan.

This project is the result of a collaborative effort between the Hororata Community Trust and Go Hororata, a collective group of community organisations which have worked together to develop the community centre concept and present it to the district council.

The Hororata Domain is a wonderful venue for all sorts of activities and annual events run by different community groups, including the Hororata Pig and Possum Hunt, Hororata Swap Meet, Hororata Parish Spring Fair and the Hororata Highland Games.

These events, along with others held throughout our district, are part of the fabric of the community and make the area a great place to live and visit. The new community centre will enhance existing events and provide more opportunities for different activities, as well as a facility to enable our communities to congregate.

This year’s Hororata Night Glow, staged by the Hororata Community Trust, proved yet again what our communities can achieve.

One of the main aims of the night glow was to establish the festival as a major contributor to the fundraising for the new Hororata Community Centre.

The Hororata Community Trust feels this aim has been achieved and is looking to grow the event in the future.

Now the community centre is confirmed, we are turning our efforts to more detailed planning which will include community consultation.

The Hororata Community Trust is excited to be part of Go Hororata, and looks forward to helping bring this project to fruition. It’s an exciting time for our communities.

