OPINION: Community facility possible after city council grant

OPINION: Dallington Residents Association chairwoman Bebe Frayle writes about the city council setting aside $170,000 in the Long Term Plan for its community facilities network plan

A couple of months back, I stood before the city council asking it to consider setting aside funds in the Long Term Plan for a community facility in Dallington/Burwood/Avondale.

The Dallington Residents Association didn’t make a submission to the LTP expecting the city council would give us money for a community centre – what we were aiming for was getting a conversation started about community facilities in the east.

I think the news that the city council is committing $170,000 for a “community facilities network plan” is great. This means the city council will take a look at all the facilities across the city, their condition, if they are still needed, and where the gaps are.

I am confident that this will be good for Dallington, Burwood and Avondale – it’s obvious to us that we’ve been missing out for some time now.

So, while it’s not an announcement for the new community centre our neighbourhood desperately needs, it’s a step in the right direction.

What I have observed about the allocation of resources generally, and particularly in post-quake Christchurch, is that those who squawk loudest seem to get the most. We don’t have lawyers and consultants that can argue on our behalf for what we need, so this network plan will speak for us. It will give us a solid foundation to work from, and a road map for getting what is needed in the right place.

The Dallington Residents Association talk a lot about how we can achieve our lofty goal of a community centre for our residents, and this is tangible evidence that we are not just talking to ourselves.

We turned up at the city council’s Long Term Plan submission process with no expectation that we would be listened to, so I was very happy to read in the mayor’s recommendations that we were specifically mentioned.

It makes all the volunteer time and energy our association committees have put into this process seem worthwhile. It might not happen overnight, but I believe it will happen.