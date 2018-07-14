O’Gara’s life at the Crusaders

Six months after starting the latest chapter of his coaching career in Christchurch, Irish rugby icon Ronan O’Gara is now well adjusted to life at the Crusaders.

The 41-year-old who grew up in Cork, Ireland, admitted before moving to Christchurch at the start of the year, his only previous experiences of New Zealand was during Irish and Lions rugby tours. They were all during the June international window when time outside of playing and training was spent staying warm in team hotels.

“I was shocked really . . . people told me they have summer down here but I didn’t realise how nice it was going to be,” said O’Gara.

“A few of my early meetings with Razor [Scott Robertson] were out at Joe’s Garage in Sumner. Our families are friends of that place now so we still go there quite a bit. I really like it over there and in Taylors Mistake.”

O’Gara says another key contributor to feeling at home in Christchurch is how his wife Jessica and children Rua, Molly, JJ, Zak and Max have settled in.

“We’re renting a place in Fendalton. The kids are at Fendalton School and they’re loving it there . . . the wife and kids are happy, so I’m happy.”

As for adjusting to life as the Crusaders backs coach, O’Gara has had to adapt to the rigours of a new team and new competition after a 17-year playing career with Munster in Europe’s Pro14 competition and a five-year coaching stint with French club Racing 92.

“It took me maybe three months to adapt to the Crusaders. I was probably a little intimidated coming here, but I’ve been made to feel completely at home and I really enjoy the way this team empowers its players,” said O’Gara.

Now in the serious end of the Super Rugby season, O’Gara says it’s all business with long days at Rugby Park as the Crusaders look to claim back-to-back titles.

The family have also returned to France for the school holidays, while Ronan experiences his first Christchurch winter.

“We haven’t quite got our heads around it being freezing and getting dark by five o’clock in the evening.”

The frosts haven’t put the Irishman off though, having signed on with the Crusaders for the 2019 season. O’Gara also says he doesn’t have any immediate plans to look at a head coaching role in the Northern Hemisphere.

“This is the pinnacle for me,” said O’Gara.

“This is what it’s all about, coaching at the highest level in Super Rugby.”

However, like many Irishmen who have ventured to New Zealand, O’Gara believes the flavour of the Guinness in these parts isn’t the pinnacle.

“A proper Irishman never orders a Guinness outside of Ireland,” said O’Gara.

He did take time to catch up for a drink with a former Crusader Dan Carter during a brief return to Christchurch last week.

O’Gara talks about Carter in high regard after spending three years together at Racing 92 in Paris.

“It was great to be able to tap into the mind of a guy like that who is a natural play-maker,” said O’Gara.

“It was nice to catch up . . . when Messi or Ronaldo come into town, they’re far too busy, but I respect Dan for having time to catch up with a guy like me.”

Following the Super Rugby campaign, O’Gara and his family will return to France for four months as he wants his children to be fluent in French.