Northwood residents continue battle to upgrade “dangerous” intersection

Residents’ Association chairman Clive Smith is calling for a review of the current layout and design.

Northwood residents are continuing their long-term battle to improve the intersection at the entrance of the subdivision.

The Northwood Residents’ Association has indicated the intersections of Main North Rd, Northwood Boulevard and Radcliffe Rd are not safe enough for pedestrians.

Read more:

Previously, residents have worked with the city council, NZ Transport Agency and local politicians to improve the traffic lights, lane alignments and transition timings.

Mr Smith said the safety of pedestrians is perhaps “the most worrying part” of the intersection.

Pedestrians are being caught in the middle of the road when crossing Main North Rd as they are only halfway across when the red signal begins flashing.

“At this stage there are also right-turners coming out of Radcliffe Rd and these are people who have been waiting for that arrow for quite some time and these pedestrians walk into this red zone and its a very difficult situation.”

NZTA senior traffic and safety engineer David Scarlet said it is aware of residents’

concerns about the intersection.

He said NZTA will have a look at the way the intersection operates in coming months to check that the signal settings are safe for pedestrians and do not require changing.

Mr Smith also said for drivers leaving Northwood approaching the intersection, it can be confusing and irritating.

“Simply because there is only room for two lanes and there should be three.”

He believes it could benefit from a left-hand, straight forward and right-hand turning lane.

The intersection is presently part of the state highway network which is administered by the NZTA.

However, in future, it will be managed by the city council, once the Christchurch Northern Corridor opens in 2020

City council traffic operations team leader Ryan Rolston said there are currently no plans to upgrade the intersection, however, it may be considered when it becomes part of the city council network.

“The CNC is projected to reduce traffic volumes on Main North Rd by up to 46 per cent

. . . any changes will be subject to council priorities and funding at that time,” he said.

On Wednesday, a two car collision caused delays at the intersection.

The crash occurred at 2.20pm and Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said the intersection was cleared at about 3.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were minor injuries reported.