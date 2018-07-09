Northern corridor feed-back shows division

Results from public submissions on changes to Cranford St and surrounding areas show residents may be divided on how they would like traffic managed in the area.

More than 400 submissions were received on proposed options for dealing with the increased traffic to the Cranford St area, once the Christchurch Northern Corridor opens in 2020.

Fifty-one per cent of people would support Madras and Barbadoes Sts being split into three sections.

About two-thirds of submissions support the options of clearways on Cranford St between Innes Rd and Berwick St.

A similar amount support upgrading the intersections at Forfar and Warrington Sts and Barbadoes and Warrington Sts.

Last month, a 500-signature petition was presented to the Papanui-Innes Community Board about the changes.

It stated that residents and businesses in St Albans, Mairehau and Edgeware will pay the costs socially and financially to accommodate North Canterbury residents getting to and from the city quicker.

City council head of transport Richard Osborne said the main concerns of submitters were the loss of on-street parking for local businesses, a potential loss of a sense of community and the safety of pedestrians, particularly schoolchildren.

Co-owner of Sincock and Till Audiology, Carolyn Till, is concerned she may not be able to run her business if the intersection outside her work near the corners of Barbadoes and Warrington Sts is upgraded.

“There won’t be any point in me being here because it will be too noisy to practice because of the roadworks . . . we are very close to the intersection and

we are a noise-sensitive business, we test hearing, I fit hearing aids and need a certain level of quietness.”

“I am also concerned that people won’t be able to get to me. Some of our clients are

more elderly and if there is poor access then I do have concerns about them being able to get to me.

Community board chairwoman Ali Jones said the decisions are extremely challenging for everyone.

“The board is really pleased so many people have contributed with their feedback. We are never going to please everyone but we are working as hard as we can to do the best with what we have to work with. We look forward to working through the community’s concerns as we move forward.”

Mr Osborne said all submitters will be receiving an email in the next few weeks offering them the opportunity to speak at a community board meeting later this year.

Feedback has been passed onto an independent traffic expert who will prepare a Downstream Effects Management Plan that addresses the impacts of the CNC.