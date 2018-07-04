New Brighton lock gets NZ U18 call up

New Brighton lock Elijah Coulston has earned his first national representative call-up, making the under-18 Maori squad.

The former Shirley Boys’ High first XV player, has made the 40-man squad for a three-day training camp in Rotorua on July 16.

“This is my first national selection so it’s a big step up from what I’m used to, but it’s a big honour,” he said.

“We had a South Island trial earlier in the season and there were a couple in the North Island so to make the cut is really great.”

The squad will prepare for a game against New Zealand Barbarians teams at the end of the season. “It’s a great opportunity to be seen by some top level coaches and learn from them.”

The 18-year-old travelled from Oxford to attend SBHS but now lives in New Brighton and is working as an apprentice plumber.

Coulston (above) has made North Canterbury and Canterbury age-group teams but believed playing rugby in Christchurch had improved his game.

Since joining New Brighton’s premier colts team this season, he has noticed an increase in physicality. “Playing against guys who are 21 and more physically developed has been eye-opening,” he said.

“Speed-wise, I think it’s the same as when I was at Shirley but it’s a lot more physical,” he said. Coulston said he was working on adding more bulk to his 185cm frame.

He hoped one day he would be able to make it as a professional player, either in New Zealand or overseas. “I think everyone wants to believe they can make it in rugby and that’s certainly a goal of mine.”