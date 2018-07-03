Netball: Top three teams fight for dominance

Greenpark A and Lincoln gifted top spot in the Selwyn premier netball competition to Broadfield after the two teams played out a 61-61 draw at Lincoln Event Centre on Saturday.

The intrigue continues during the second round of the competition, with the top three teams seemingly even.

Broadfield’s comfortable 72-41 win over Greenpark B saw them go to the top of the table with three wins and a draw.

Greenpark A and Lincoln both have two wins and two draws from their four games to sit in second equal.

Southbridge A ousted their clubmates Southbridge B 45-40 to move off the bottom of the table.

Lincoln coach Vanessa Robinson said while they had their chance to win the game, with a one goal lead in the final minute, she was pleased with the overall effort.

“The girls really wanted it in that final quarter and maybe we would have had it if we’d kept a bit more composure, but I can’t fault the effort,” she said.

Lincoln ran out to an early six goal advantage in the first quarter but trailed by the same margin in the third quarter.

“In the first round we lost to both of these teams and now, in round two, we have drawn with both of them so our results are tracking in the right direction.”

Robinson praised the work of mid-courter Char Porima after she moved in to centre to help steady the side, both on attack and defence.

Broadfield is set to face a sterner test this Saturday when they face Greenpark A in the battle for top position.

Lincoln will play Southbridge B and Greenpark B will play Southbridge A.

Results – Southbridge A 45, Southbridge B 40; Greenpark A 61, Lincoln A 61; Broadfield A 72, Greenpark B 41.

Points – Broadfield A 14, Greenpark A 12, Lincoln 12, Greenpark B 6, Southbridge A 4, Southbridge B 1.