Netball: Shock losses in final round

There were three games and three upsets in the first week of the final round of Selwyn premier netball on Saturday.

The third round of the season, which will determine the semi-finalists, got under way with the form guide being thrown out the window.

The three top teams from the previous two rounds – Lincoln A, Greenpark A and Broadfield A – all suffered shock losses.

Newly-promoted Rolleston A defeated title contenders Broadfield A 55-54 to start the day.

That was followed by Southbridge A downing an error-ridden Greenpark A 57-53 and then defending champions Lincoln A were tipped over by Greenpark B 55-46.

Lincoln A coach Vanessa Robinson said she could scarcely believe what she had seen across all three games.

“I left the courts on Saturday shaking my head thinking ‘oh my goodness’,” she said.

“From our perspective, we just didn’t start well at all,” she said.

“Our shots didn’t go in and we were behind from the start and the more we tried, the worse it seemed to get,” Robinson said.

“I said to the team beforehand that (having watched the two previous games) we were not going to be a statistic but that’s exactly what we became.”

Robinson said all three winning teams deserved a lot of credit for the way they played.

Saturday will see Lincoln A face Rolleston A, Greenpark A will face clubmates Greenpark B and Southbridge A will face Broadfield A.

Results: Rolleston A 55, Broadfield A 54; Southbridge A 57, Greenpark A 53; Greenpark B 55, Lincoln A 46.

Points: Greenpark B 4, Southbridge A 4, Rolleston A 4, Broadfield A 1, Greenpark A 1, Lincoln 0.